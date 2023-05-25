Ex-Google CEO warns artificial intelligence could be used to kill ‘many people’

A former Google CEO has warned that artificial intelligence be used to kill people in the future.

Eric Schmidt, who spent two decades at the helm of the search giant, told a gathering of senior executives on Wednesday that he believes AI presents an ‘existential risk’ for humanity ‘defined as many, many, many, many people harmed or killed.’

The software Ph.D. said the technology, which Google is helping spearhead through its relatively primitive Bard chatbot system – could be ‘misused by evil people’ when it becomes more advanced.

Schmidt, who recently chaired the US National Security Commission on AI, is the latest to make such claims.

‘There are scenarios not today, but reasonably soon, where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues, or discover new kinds of biology,’ Schmidt said before The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London.

So-called ‘zero-day exploits’ are security flaws in code anywhere from personal computing to digital…