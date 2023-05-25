Four remanded for exam malpractice in Ondo





Four persons have been remanded by a Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for impersonation and examination malpractices in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The suspects have been identified as Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha, Peter Okereke, and Feranmi Adesuyi.

The first three defendants; Akinwale, Mustapha and Okereke committed the offence of impersonation on February 15, 2023, during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at a Computer-Based Test centre located at Aina Awaw International College, Ilu Abo, Akure.

Adesuyi on the other hand, committed the said offence on April 28 at Amable Nigeria Limited CBT Centre in Owo, during the 2023 JAMB examination.

The police prosecutor, Moses Osimhen said the offences were contrary to Section 3(3)(c) of the Examination Malpractices Act, Cap E15, LFN, 2004 and punishable under the same section. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred…