Kidnapped Corps members freed in Rivers after ransom payment





Seven members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) who were kidnapped in Rivers State have regained their freedom after one week in captivity.

The victims were kidnapped by gunmen on their way to Port Harcourt from the NYSC orientation camp in Ondo State.

The incident happened along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road, Emuoha Local Government Area of the state last week Tuesday.

It was gathered that five corps members managed to escape when the gunmen intercepted the bus conveying them to Port Harcourt but the others were not so lucky.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, May 24, a man who claimed his sister-in-law was among those kidnapped said the remaining abducted seven corps members were freed at about 9 pm on Sunday evening May 21, around Choba in Obio/Akpor local government area after a ransom was paid.

“They were released on Sunday evening around 9. I saw seven of them that were released, two girls and five boys. According to one of…