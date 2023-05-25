Nigerians are united abroad but turn to something else at home





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shared one of his observations about Nigerians living in the country and abroad.

Obasanjo who spoke at a reception in the United States of America, stated that Nigerians in Diaspora are always united but turn to something else in their home country.

Speaking on behalf of a delegation of eminent traditional leaders and academics that included the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba (Prof.) Saka Adelola Matemilola, at an Evening Reception, held at New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA, the former President said he was impressed by the unity exhibited among Nigerians in the North American country.

In the statement released by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Thursday, May 25, Obasanjo urged Nigerians to continue being good citizens of wherever they are domiciled.

He said;

“Nigerian nationals are often very united when they are abroad but something else when they return to the country, therefore, I want to urge all to be good…