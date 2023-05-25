Nigerians made wise decision by electing you





President Buhari has stated that Nigerians made a wise decision by electing Bola Tinubu to succeed him.

This was disclosed in a statement released by presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, during the conferment of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) honor on Tinubu today May 25.

“The Nigerian people have recognised your leadership qualities, political acumen, and passion to serve our great nation, and have entrusted you with the burden of governing our beloved country. I do not doubt that Nigeria will continue to thrive and achieve new heights under your leadership. You were the best candidate at the elections and Nigerians have chosen wisely.” Adesina quoted President Buhari

The President expressed optimism that Tinubu would serve Nigeria with “utmost dedication and integrity”.