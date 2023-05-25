Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug trafficking





American rapper, Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme that saw narcotics shipped from the West Coast and sold in New Jersey and Long Island.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced in federal court in Central Islip, New York, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Maxwell, who is from Paterson, New Jersey, was initially arrested in October 2021 on charges that he allegedly participated in a drug smuggling conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

He pleaded guilty in August to a top charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances pertaining to cocaine. The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit “Trap Queen,” apologized in the courtroom. “I hurt my community, people who look up to me, my family, and myself,” he said. “I am truly sorry for any pain I…