Lady stunned after her bone-straight wig ‘vanished’ while commuting in Lagos

A lady has been left stunned following an unexplainable disappearance of her bone-straight while commuting in Lagos. 

 

@lo_ni_mi who described it as the “craziest thing”, said she discovered the theft between Balogun and Iyana oworo. She added that she wasn’t sleeping during the journey. 

 

She tweeted; 

 

The craziest thing just happened The wig that I wore on my head, I can’t find it again between Balogun and Iyana oworo Lmfaooo, Adeydie And no, I didn’t sleep off I’m actually so pissed at myself. It is bone straight”



Source: Linda Ikeji

