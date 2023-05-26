Lagos police arrest former driver of Ogun ex-permanent secretary and wife who arranged to murder them





The police in Lagos state has arrested and paraded two suspected killers of a former Ogun State Permanent Secretary, Femi Egbeoluwa, and his wife, Funmi, who were murdered in their Ikeja residence on March 19, 2023.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Thursday, May 25, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects were the slain couple’s former driver, Wale Adeyemo, and his accomplice, Kingsley Chibueze. He said Adeyemo resigned as the couple’s driver during the naira scarcity period and was paid off. The PPRO said after squandering the money in less than two weeks, Adeyemo approached 26-year-old Chibueze and conspired with him to attack the couple.