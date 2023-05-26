Most trafficking crimes in Nigeria are committed by women





he National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has stated that women carry out majority of the human trafficking and adoption crimes in Nigeria.

Fatima Waziri-Azi, director-general of NAPTIP, said this on Thursday, May 25, at a workshop organised for non-governmental organisations in Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Cross River states.

Waziri-Azi, represented by Arinze Orakwue, expressed sadness over the large number of women who have been involved in trafficking offences in the Nigeria.

“The agency has done well and is still doing well, striving to protect all persons against human trafficking and violence against persons through people-centred access to justice and the provision of safe spaces,” Waziri-Azi said.