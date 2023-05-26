Orijin Premieres New TV Commercial, Unveils Deeply Rooted Campaign

Orijin, one of the leading alcoholic beverage blend of African herbs and fruits in Nigeria, has launched its new campaign called ‘Deeply Rooted’, aimed at spotlighting and celebrating the transformative power of our Naija roots.

At the heart of the ‘Deeply Rooted’ campaign, which was launched on the 25th of May 2023, is a captivating TV commercial featuring renowned Nigerian entertainers, including Bright Okpocha a.k.a Basketmouth, Saheed Osupa, Wofai Fada, and Ugoccie. These talents embody the essence of being deeply rooted through their life narratives, emphasizing the profound impact that their roots have on their growth and achievement.

Speaking on the new campaign, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the crucial link between creativity and remaining deeply rooted in one’s origin. “The ‘Deeply Rooted’ campaign is a powerful call for Nigerians to fully embrace their core…