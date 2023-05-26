Soonest the egg go break. May Yul Edochie will laugh”- actress Rita Edochie declares; replies IG user who said is using May and Yul’s marital crisis to chase clout





Actress Rita Edochie says wife of actor Yul Edochie, May, will laugh again.

In a post shared on Instagram this morning May 26, Rita who is married to Pete Edochie’s younger brother, said the ‘’egg” will soon break and that May will laugh again. She went on to pray that tears and agony will be for anyone who has put May through trials.

‘’SOONEST THE EGG GO BREAK. HE WHO LAUGHS LAST LAUGHS BEST. MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE WILL LAUGH . TEARS AND AGONY WILL BE FOR ALL THAT PUT HER THROUGH THIS PAIN . JUST WAIT FOR IT.”

Rita also replied an Instagram user who accused her of using May and Yul’s marital crisis for clout.