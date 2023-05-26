Tina Turner died from natural causes at home in Switzerland after battling intestinal cancer, four decades of high blood pressure and undergoing kidney�transplant





Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner died from natural causes at her home in Switzerland.

The legendary American singer passed away at the age of 83 in Küsnach near Zurich following a long, unspecified illness. She had previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered from high blood pressure for over four decades.

It was gathered that the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died from natural causes. They announced the sad news of her death on May 24, saying: ‘With her the world loses a music legend and role model.’

Following her death, Turner’s memoir resurfaced, where she admitted she once considered assisted suicide in 2016 before her husband Erwin Bach donated his kidney to her.

She revealed in her memoir that she signed up to an assisted suicide organization as she mentally prepared herself for the possibility of dying.

Turner had discovered her unmanaged high blood pressure had accelerated her kidney damage – and if her body was going to shut down, she started making peace with the idea…