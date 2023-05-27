Buhari confers citizenship on 385 foreigners





President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred citizenship on 385 foreign nationals.

President Buhari who was represented at the event which took place at Gen Abdulraman Danbazzau Conference Hall, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Headquarters, Abuja, by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the foreign nationals fulfilled all necessary conditions needed to become a Nigerian citizen.

The Nigerian leader noted that his administration has given citizenship to more foreigners than any administration so far, adding that the gesture was to encourage foreign investment and boost the nation’s economy.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his own part called for the review of the Nigerian Constitution to allow more foreign nationals apply for citizenship, while also disclosing that those conferred with the citizenship met the stringent conditions attached to it.

He asked why foreigners will have to wait for 15 years before they can apply for Nigeria citizenship, in contrast…