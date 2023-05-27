Diezani sues EFCC and AGF; demands N100bn in damages for alleged libel





A former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged libel.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court Abuja by her team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome SAN, Diezani is demanding N100bn to be paid to her in damages.

A copy of the writ of summons dated May 26, directed the “Defendants jointly and severally to pay to the Claimant the sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (100 billion naira) only as damages for the false, injurious, malicious and libelous publications against the Claimant in the 1st Defendant’s publishing platform, and at the instance of both the 1st and the 2nd Defendants.”

Diezani is also demanding that the EFCC and AGF apologise to her in three national dailies over what she described as “the false, injurious, malicious and libelous publications” against her since she left Nigeria in 2015.

Both EFCC and the AGF…