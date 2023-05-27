Father of two narrates how phone snatchers chopped off his hand in Kaduna



A father of two, Abubakar Saeed, has narrated how phone snatchers chopped of his hand in Kaduna State.

LIB earlier reported that Saeed, a jewelry seller, was attacked while sitting in front of his family’s residence on Musa Danbade Street in Rigasa, Igabi LGA last month.

Speaking to the Daily Trust, Saeed said he was inside the room with his wife and kids when the electricity went off and he decided to go outside to buy mosquito coil. He later sat down in front of the house to go through the Eid al-Fitr postings on his Facebook page.

“I sat there replying to comments made on my post on Facebook when someone hit me on the hand. I thought it was a stick, so I ran into the compound, only to realize that my hand has been cut off. I called my mother, telling her my hand had been cut off by thieves,” he said.

He said he couldn’t imagine what had happened to him because his body was covered in blood before he was rushed to a private hospital from where he was transferred to…