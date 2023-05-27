FBI reveals 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US visit





Newly released documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II faced a potential assassination threat 40 years ago, ahead of a trip to the United States.

A cache of 103 pages were posted to the FBI’s online records site, The Vault, this week, that cover preparations for several trips the late Queen made to the US, including an official tour of the West Coast with her husband, Prince Philip, in 1983.

A document appears to show a tip gathered around a month before that visit from San Francisco police regarding a phone call from “a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet.”

It continues: “This man additionally claimed that he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth and would do this either by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Yacht Britannia when it sails underneath, or would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National…