“If you are not ready to train children, do not have any”

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo has blamed the high rate of societal ills and vices on family negligence and lack of parental care.

The governor’s wife, who made the assertion on Friday, May 26, in Awka to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Families, organized by the Anambra State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, advised people not to have children if they are not capable of training them.

“There are lots of vices in our society today because the family foundation is faulty. Parents are too busy to prioritize the upbringing of their children,” she said.

“Due to lack of parental care, children engage in robbery, cultism, drug addiction, exam fraud, hooliganism, thuggery, gambling, smoking, rape and other crimes,”

“We need to put our families first and prioritise the upbringing of our children. Family is everything and the betterment of society starts with the family,” she said.