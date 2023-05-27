Music Superstar Davido Meets Wema Bank’s New MD/CEO





In what will be recorded as a historic occasion in the worlds of entertainment and finance, globally acclaimed Nigerian music artist, Davido met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation between the finance and entertainment industries.

The momentous meeting of minds took place at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos and according to Oseni, signifies the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation. Wema Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, recently welcomed a new Managing Director, injecting fresh perspectives and a dynamic vision into the organization.

“Wema Bank and Davido are both innovative brands that recognize the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate audiences and revolutionize customer…