Container falls and crushes cart pusher to death in Lagos (video)





A cart pusher was crushed to death after a container truck fully loaded with concrete stones fell on him in the Dopemu area of Lagos State on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the incident, said that the driver was speeding when he lost control of the truck and it fell on its side.

According to Adebayo, one of LASTMA officers in the zone said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the container lost full concentration while dragging the road at top speed with another trailer before falling off the road, blocking the entire BRT corridor inward Dopemu.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today recovered a dead body of a cart pusher trapped under a fallen container at Goye by UBA inward Dopemu area of Lagos,” he said.

“LASTMA Badmus Abdul-Akeem ‘Zebra’ (zone 32 Dopemu Akowonjo) who led the rescue team disclosed that the fallen…