Five die as car plunges into canal in Kogi





Five persons have died after a car plunged into a canal in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Yagba West Local Government Chairman, Hon. Pius Kolawole, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, May 28, 2023, said it happened around 4:30PM on Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased victims were coming from a burial ceremony in Oga, a small community and heading back to Lokoja before the ugly incident occurred.

Hon. Pius Kolawole, said the accident was caused by over speeding, adding that the bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

“There is a big dam. So, in that dam, they now created a canal that was meant for irrigation. If you are coming from that area, especially when you are going to Lokoja, it is very short for us to pass through,” he explained.

“The road is very narrow and beside the canal. So, the victims were coming from Oda and they decided to pass through the canal road. On that road, there is a sharp corner. From what we gathered, the…