Governor Ortom vows not to run from EFCC





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed not to run from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when called upon to give an account of how he spent his state’s money.

Ortom who made the vow at his cabinet’s valedictory session held at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi, stated that he is not a coward. He urged his council members not to entertain any fear whenever the EFCC invites them for questioning.

He said;

“Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me I’m not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them.

“I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state. If I have committed any crime let the person come and show me.”

Ortom further appreciated his council members for their contributions to the successes recorded by his administration in the past eight years. He also thanked them for praising him and promised to ensure they continue to build their relationship.