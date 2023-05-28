I am incredibly sorry for how I hurt you





Actress and former Jenifa’s Diary star, Juliana Olayode, has tendered a public apology to her former boss, Funke Akindele.

Juliana and Funke fell apart some years back and this saw her being removed from the popular sitcom.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this evening, Juliana stated that God used Funke to put her in the limelight just after she left secondary school. She said the fame she had at such a tender age was too enormous for her understanding, as she asked the actress to forgive her.

She also stated that her manager at the time wrongly advised her and also sent a mail to Funke’s company which she never knew about. She added that she has met Funke and they have mended fences but she still decided to publicly apologise.

‘’As a teenager, my career in the mainstream entertainment industry started where many people who have put in years of hardwork could only dream of, how could a neophyte even start from the mainstream, if not for a miracle? In my own case, the…





Source: Linda Ikeji