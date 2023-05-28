“I decided to swindle people because my father who is a SAN abandoned me since childhood”





The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 25-year-old man, Ayanrinde Abdulgafar, who has been parading himself as a lawyer and swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

Parading the suspect at the Command’s headquarters, Oke Ayepe, Osogbo, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, the state Commandant, Agboola Sunday, said Ayarinde, who always putting on legal regalia, allegedly defrauded POS agents inside court premises in different states.

Adigun noted that the suspect perpetrated the act at the Federal High Court, Akure and State High Courts in Osogbo and Ilorin.

He said the suspect was arrested in a hotel on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ilorin, Kwara State by the Command crack team in collaboration with Kwara State NSCDC command.

“The suspect presented himself as a Barrister of law to one driver on the 23rd May, 2023 whose service he requested to drive him first to State High Court Osogbo before heading to Federal High Court,…