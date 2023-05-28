I have never been sexually attracted to any man





Singer Temmie Ovwasa has said that she has never been sexually attracted to any man all her life.

Temmie who has never hidden the fact that she is a lesbian, stated this during an interview with former BBNaija star, Doyin.

Doyin had inquired from Temmie what she identifies as sexually. Responding, Temmie said;

‘’I am a lesbian. That means I am not sexually attracted to men at all. I have never felt sexual attraction for any man at all. I don’t know what it feels like.”

Speaking further, the YBNL star said she went for deliverance sessions to fight her gay tendencies but it persisted.