Justice shall prevail in the fullness of time- Labour party vows





Ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, the Labour Party has urged its supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions and frustrations, within the confines of the law, saying that justice shall prevail in the fullness of time.

In a statement signed and released on Sunday, May 28, the party Chairman, Julius Abure , said the party faulted the election that produced Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President-elect, claiming that it was marred by irregularities. He mentioned that despite varying serious reports of violence, malfunctioning electoral devices and other hindrances, the voters accreditation and voting process was fairly satisfactorily conducted.

He, however, lamented that “after counting of votes, a dark cloud engulfed the Nation. It became clear that the correct password, to transmit the Presidential Election results, electronically and instantly, from the BVAS to the INEC IREV,…