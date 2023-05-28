‘Start with a clean slate, make your assets and investments public





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the President-Elect Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “start with a clean slate by promptly making public details of your assets, income, investments, liabilities, and interests and to encourage your Vice-President-Elect to do the same.”

In the open letter dated Saturday, 27 May 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “SERAP notes your recent promise to “kill corruption’. However, this rhetoric is nothing new: the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari used similar hollow anticorruption phrase in 2015.”

SERAP urged Tinubu to “immediately prioritise the full and effective respect for human rights, media freedom, the rule of law and the country’s judiciary including by promptly obeying countless court judgments which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly treated with utter contempt and disdain.”

“As Nigerians have witnessed for eight years,…





Source: Linda Ikeji