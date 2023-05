A throwback video of clergyman Tunde Bakare saying he will be the next President of Nigeria after President Buhari, has surfaced online.

Nigerians dug out the video barely 24 hours before Buhari hands over to President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

While preaching in his church in 2019, just before Buhari sought re-election, Bakare said God has trained him for 30 years so he can take over the reigns of Nigerian after Buhari has completed his two terms.

Watch the throwback video below…