Widow gives birth to her husband’s child 16 months after he died from a brain tumour





A woman who lost her husband to a brain tumour has given birth to their second child through IVF 16 months after he died.

Jasdip Sumal, 38, gave birth to Amandeep through IVF on April 9. Her husband, Aman Sumal, was diagnosed with a grade four brain tumour after suffering a seizure and headaches in August 2020.

He underwent chemotherapy and intensive radiotherapy, but sadly his health continued to deteriorate and he died in December 2021, aged 36.

Following his death, Jasdip took the decision to fulfil her and Aman’s dream to have another child.

She gave birth to their daughter, Amandeep, through IVF on Easter Sunday, a week before what would have been Aman’s 38th birthday.

Jasdip, a data analyst from Ruislip, London, said: ‘We had our son through IVF in 2019 and we always planned to have another child, but then Aman got sick and everything after that was a whirlwind so we never got the chance.

‘I thought about doing it while he was still here. I knew he didn’t have long and…