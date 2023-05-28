Yoruba Nation agitators invade police station in Lagos with charms and cutlasses, assault officers

Police have arrested two of the suspected Oodua Nation Agitators who invaded the Alausa Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

The spokesperson of the command, SP David Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the agitators invaded the station with various charms and cutlasses around 5:30am on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, upon arrival, started recording with their phones and chanting that “Yoruba Nation have taken over in Yorubaland.

The spokesperson said the suspects also assaulted police officers who attempted to disperse them before two of them were arrested while others escaped.

“Today being 28 /05/2023 at about 0535hrs, a group of men numbering about 15 under the aegis of Yoruba Nation Agitators came to Alausa Division and on arrival they started recording with their phones and chanting “No more Nigeria Police Again and That Yoruba Nation have taken over” in Yorubaland”. In the course of their protest, they…