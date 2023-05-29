Actor Pedro Pascal left with eye infection from fans recreating his ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene





Chilean-American actor, Pedro Pascal has disclosed that he has been left eye infection after letting Game of Thrones fans jam their thumbs in his eye.

The 48-year-old actor found global fame playing Oberyn Martell in the hit HBO show around 10 years ago, and said viewers became obsessed with recreating his character’s violent death that saw him have his eyes gouged out by Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane when they met him and asked for selfies.

He told The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Drama Actors Roundtable’: “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.

“At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them!

“And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Pedro appeared on the round table with Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Peters.

His tale prompted Kieran to say:…