Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has announced that she identifies as a woman.

Maduagwu made the announcement via Instagram, adding that he is embracing his true identity. He further described himself as “Queen of Lasgidi”.

He wrote;

“I’m Finally representing my TRUE IDENTITY, no more hiding again… Na me be the Queen of LASGIDI, the Queen is here, Queen Uche Maduagwu, Queen of LASGIDI”