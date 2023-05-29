Emeka Rollas wades in on the crisis rocking Abia chapter of AGN, makes significant changes in leadership structure

Following the deepening crisis in the Abia state chapter which culminated in an illegal election without the knowledge of the National EXCO and the state
AGNEC, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, has just made significant change in the leadership of the state.
A statement released by the National Secretary of AGN, Abubakar Yakubu, states that the Reconciliatory Committee headed by Stanley Mba has been dissolved
to pave way for an interim Government set up to help restore peace in the God’s own state.
‘’The three member Interim Government is headed by the renowned performer, Doris Ogala, while Moira Mba will serve as the Secretary and Chybyke Agu a member. The National President, once again reiterate his commitment to ensuring a peaceful, credible and transparent elections in the state chapter in line with the election guidelines and the constitution of the Guild.
He enjoined members to embrace peace and respect the constituted authority as well as desist…
Source: Linda Ikeji