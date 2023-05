Extra cleaning is currently ongoing as the podium where Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima will take oath of office and President and Vice President of Nigeria, was hit by rain following a heavy downpour.

It was reported earlier that a heavy downpour was witnessed at Eagle Square where the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as 16th President of Nigeria is expected to take place.

It has however stopped raining and the ceremony is expected to kick off by 10am as scheduled.