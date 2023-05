Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has shown off her billionaire father, Femi Otedola’s new Rolls-Royce.

Cuppy, who is currently in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, shared a video of the new luxury car packed beside his Aston Martin Superleggera and congratulated him.

“@femiotedola hasn’t seen his latest toy in Monaco so I went to check it out for him,” she captioned the video.

“Papa, congratulations. It’s so large. It’s blue, baby blue. It’s beautiful.” she added.