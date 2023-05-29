President Bola Tinubu blows Nigerians a kiss as he inspects the parade after his swearing-in (video)





President Bola Tinubu blew Nigerians a kiss as he began the inspection of the parade after he was inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria.







Source: Linda Ikeji