President Bola Tinubu blows Nigerians a kiss as he inspects the parade after his swearing-in (video)

By
Headliners
-
1



 eyuuddd 1685355520 President Bola Tinubu blows Nigerians a kiss as he inspects the parade after his swearing-in (video)President Bola Tinubu blew Nigerians a kiss as he began the inspection of the parade after he was inaugurated as the 16th President of Nigeria.  Watch a video of him moving in the military motorcade below     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post President Bola Tinubu blows Nigerians a kiss as he inspects the parade after his swearing-in (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR