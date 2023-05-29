Remain calm and law abiding- Obi urges his supporters ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration





Ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration of President -elect, Bola Tinubu, as the 16th President of Nigeria. Peter Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, has called on his supporters and citizens in general to remain calm and law abiding, as only the court of law will decide the actual winner of the poll in due course.

Obi made the call while speaking at an event in Kaduna State,. Obi who is currently in court challenging the emergence of Tinubu as the winner of the election, stated that the unity, peace and security of the country is paramount than any other interest, and as such, he called on all citizens to be law abiding and work for the progress and development of the country.