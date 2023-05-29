Trending video of Vice President Kashim Shettima showing off his dance skills

By
Headliners
-
2



ioofd 1685390097 Trending video of Vice President Kashim Shettima showing off his dance skillsVice President Kashim Shettima showed off his dance skill at the pre-inauguration dinner held on Sunday night May 28, as he danced to Kizz Daniel’s Buga. Watch the video below     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)  The post Trending video of Vice President Kashim Shettima showing off his dance skills appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR