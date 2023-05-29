Trending video of Vice President Kashim Shettima showing off his dance skills





Vice President Kashim Shettima showed off his dance skill at the pre-inauguration dinner held on Sunday night May 28, as he danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga.







Source: Linda Ikeji