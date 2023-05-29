US President Joe Biden congratulates President Bola Tinubu

US President, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.
In a statement released this afternoon, President Biden said he hopes to continue to work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security and promote respect for human rights. His statement reads
‘’On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President. My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.
The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States. As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this…
Source: Linda Ikeji