We don’t need Nigeria’s wealth to survive





Incoming First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu has said that her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive.

Remi who reiterated that her husband will do the right thing after being inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President, also noted that she would be one of the oldest First Ladies the country has produced.

Speaking at the National Christian Center, Abuja, during the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Inter-Denominational Service held on Sunday, May 28, the incoming First Lady said she needs the grace of God. She called for prayers from Nigerians, adding that she and her husband would be needing God’s grace to deliver on the expectations of citizens.

Remi said;

“God has been merciful to us. I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen. But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life.

“Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace…