Abductors of Abuja residents hold back relative sent to deliver N6m ransom; demand an extra N2M from the family for ‘delaying payment’



The abductors of five residents of Yangoji village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, have held another man in their den for delaying the delivery of ransom.

Daily Trust had reported that the gunmen invaded the village two weeks ago, killed two persons and abducted five residents including a father and his two sons. Last week Wednesday, they demanded a N15m ransom for the victims.

A family member of one of the abductees, who preferred anonymity, said the latest incident happened on Saturday May 27, when one of the residents who volunteered to convey N6m and assorted foodstuff to the kidnappers in a forest in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State was held back by the abductors for delaying their time.

“It was around 5pm when the family of the sent man waited for his return and didn’t see him that a call came from the leader of the kidnappers telling them they were holding him too as a punishment for delaying the ransom,” he said.

He said the kidnappers later freed…