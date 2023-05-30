Judge orders Swedish multi-millionaire to give her estranged husband more than £6.5m in bitter divorce battle

A judge has ordered a Swedish businesswoman worth about £250 million to pay her estranged husband more than £6.5 million following the breakdown of their six-year marriage.

 

Louise Backstrom and Martin Wennberg, who are both in their 30s, had been embroiled in a dispute over money in a London private family court. 

Mr Wennberg wanted a financial package worth more than £40 million but Deputy High Court judge Leslie Samuels has ruled against him.

 

Judge Samuels, who oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court at the Royal Courts of Justice, considered evidence at a recent private trial.

He has outlined his conclusions in a written judgment and named the people involved.

 

Judge Samuels said Ms Backstrom made a £6.5 million ‘housing fund’ offer in accordance with the terms of a pre-marital agreement. He said that agreement should carry ‘full weight’.

 

The judge said Ms Backstrom should also hand over about £60,000 a year over the next six years to meet Mr…



