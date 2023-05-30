Milt Larsen, co-founder of Hollywood’s Magic Castle is dead





Milt Larsen who co-founded Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle in the early 1960s, has passed on at the age of 92.

The magician and TV writer who wrote for the game show Truth or Consequences for nearly two decades died in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 28, of natural causes.

Chuck Martinez, chair of the board of directors for the Castle’s Academy of Magical Arts said;

“It is with heavy hearts that the Academy of Magical Arts shares the sad news that Magic Castle founder Milt Larsen has passed away.

“For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so. We will miss him tremendously.”

Larsen had deep roots in the world of magic and in Los Angeles. His father, William Larsen Sr., was a prominent local defense attorney and a performing magician. His mother, Geraldine, made early appearances on TV as “The Magic Lady.” Milt Larsen worked as a writer for TV game shows including “Truth or Consequences” during 18 years of Bob Barker’s tenure…