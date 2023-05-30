Mum left with skin peeling off her face after egg exploded during TikTok challenge





A mum was left with skin peeling from her face after she tried cooking eggs in the microwave, using a hack she learnt from a TikTok challenge.

Shafia Bashir, 37, has revealed her painful experience after making a poached egg using a ‘TikTok hack’.

She first poured some boiling water in a mug before adding the egg and then put it in the microwave for a couple of minutes.

But when she put a cold spoon on the egg, it erupted ‘like a fountain’ and burnt the right side of her face – leaving her in the ‘most excruciating’ pain of her life.’

Cooking shelled eggs in a microwave can be dangerous as the casing holds in heat.

Once you have removed the egg from the microwave, it will carry on cooking itself and any disruption can cause an explosion.

The mum-of-one is now cautioning others to think twice about attempting the challenge.

She said; ”I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok. It was the most excruciating pain of my life.”

‘It was a terrifying…