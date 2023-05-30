New Kano Governor Abba Yusuf vows to reopen closed ‘murder case’ against Doguwa





Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida has vowed to reopen the case of murder against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

This is coming after the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Musa Lawan, announced that the state government decided to drop all murder and arson charges against Doguwa because they don’t have enough evidence linking the lawmaker to the alleged killing of about 15 persons during the February 25 Presidential/National Assembly Election in Tudunwada, one of the two local government areas that make up his Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency.

Abba also promised to review other electoral offences perpetrated during the past eight years of the administration of his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said;

“We shall investigate all cases of political violence that led to loss of lives and properties across the State in the last eight years.

“The…