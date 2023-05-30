President Tinubu directs DSS to immediately vacate EFCC office





President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement signed by a presidential media aide, Tunde Rahman, says the President gave the directive following reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday May 30, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place.