Singer Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine�fashion�choices





Grammy-award winner, Billie Eilish has spoken out about her style evolution over the years while responding to critics who called her a “sellout” for wearing “feminine” clothing.

The 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to address online comments she had seen about her outfits.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” the caption over a photo of herself continued.

“And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah.”

Eilish went on to call out the “true idiots” and “bozos.”

“Let women exist!” she added.

Eilish followed up with more postings.

“FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be…