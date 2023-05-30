



Comedian Seyi Law has reacted to Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi’s tweet on the alleged hatred shown towards against Igbo people in Nigeria.

Pere had stated that the ‘hate against Igbos’ is real and he has heard someone in politics say that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”.

Reacting to Pere’s tweet, Seyi Law claimed that he has been asking same questions and has gotten answers to it. According to the comedian, some Igbos also propagate hate and don’t have respect for hierarchy or authority.

He tweeted;

“Pere, I hope we will be discerning enough and wise not to push a narrative of war because of anger. I know that many have called me a tribal bigot for supporting Tinubu, omo ale for not supporting GRV and many more for their own reasons. I have dared them several times to prove all these, but they have failed, and I have concluded that some Nigerians always project their beliefs on others for self-satisfaction.

“While some of your statements might not be…