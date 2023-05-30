Ukraine imposes 50 years of sanctions on Iran for supporting Russia’s invasion with military equipment





Ukraine has imposed new sanctions on Iran for a period of 50 years in response to what Kyiv sees as Tehran’s role in aiding Russia’s invasion by supplying weapons to Moscow.

The move, announced by Ukraine’s parliament in a Telegram post on Tuesday, May 30, includes a ban on exports of “military and dual-use goods” to Iran and the “suspension of economic and financial obligations in favor of residents of Iran.”

The sanctions also ban Iranian goods from transiting through Ukraine and bar Iranian aircraft from flying through Ukraine’s airspace.

Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv this month with Iran-manufactured Shahed drones, resulting in destruction of infrastructure and civilian deaths.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Iranian people not be “accomplices in Russian terror.”

He said last Wednesday that his forces had shot down about 900 of more than 1,160 drones used against Ukraine — figures that have likely risen during Russia…