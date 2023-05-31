Bandits kill Nigerian woman after reportedly collecting N20m ransom and five motorcycles



Bandits have killed a woman identified as Mrs. Lilian John, after reportedly collecting a N20m ransom and five motorcycles from her family.

It was gathered that the woman was kidnapped in Niger State on March 14, 2023, and had been in captivity since then until the bandits killed her over the weekend.

Meanwhile, friends and family members have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

“So, my uncle’s wife was killed by bandits. God where are you, after collecting ransom of 20 million and five motorcycles. Each one is 850,000. They still killed her,” one Jacob Jusuf said.

Gloria Markus wrote: “What a wicked world we are in , you were held captive by bandits since 14th March and we kept praying for your safe release especially we the members of zumunta Mata katolika Minna diocese, just to hear that you were shot dead yesterday by the bandits. Mrs Lilian John may your gentle soul continue to rest with the Lord. Amen.”