Chidinma Ojukwu’s trial stalled due to Lawyer’s absence





The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV boss, Michael Osifo Ataga, was stalled at the Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa square today May 30 following the absence of her lawyer.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution informed the court that Chidinma’s lawyer, Onwuka Egwu, asked to be excused from court proceedings today due to his failing health, The deputy director of the Public Prosecution said Chidinma’s lawyer also added that no junior lawyer will represent her in court owing to their engagement in other court matters.

The presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, then adjourned the case till June 8.

Chidinma, a 300 level student of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, is standing trial alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister on a nine-count charge bothering on murder, forgery and stealing leveled against her by the Lagos state government. Chidinma who was in an amorous relationship…